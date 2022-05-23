Boris Johnson pens open letter to Ukrainian children branding them 'role models'

Boris Johnson has penned an open letter to the children of Ukraine, after allegations of sexual violence by Russian troops.

"Many of you have seen or experienced things no child should have to witness," part of the letter reads. "Every day Ukrainian children are teaching all of us what it means to be strong and dignified, to hold your head high in even the toughest of times, I can think of no better role model for children and adults everywhere."

He added that the UK had proudly been flying the Ukrainian flag.

