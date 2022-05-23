President Zelensky and wife share adorable moment during rare interview

President Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, have appeared in a rare TV interview together to discuss how difficult the war has been for them.

Speaking on RADA TV, Olena was quick to point out that the interview was one of the only times she'd seen her husband in almost two and a half months.

"Nobody takes me husband away from me, not even the war," she said. "It's a good chance to drink tea together."

"...Dating life," Zelensky joked.



