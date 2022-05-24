Grant Shapps says photos of Boris Johnson partying were not him partying

Grant Shapps has defended new photos of Boris Johnson raising a glass with colleagues during lockdown, by saying it wasn't a party.

“It looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass, and doesn’t in his mind recognise it as a party,” the Transport Secretary said on Sky.

However, he did say he was 'angry' upon seeing the photos, as it was taken when the public could only meet one person outside. There were eight people in the room.

