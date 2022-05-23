Giant dinosaur footprints appear on a Welsh beach baffling locals

T-Rex footprints have appeared on a welsh beach, baffling locals and leaving them questioning if dinosaurs have made their grand return.

However, ten talented sand artists were actually behind the project at Traeth Llyfn, which promotes Prehistoric Planet - a new Apple TV documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and a soundtrack by Hans Zimmer.

The footprints were specifically placed on the beach, as it's recently been revealed that the giant dinosaurs could actually swim, and is just a taste of what the show will delve into.

