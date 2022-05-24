Susanna Reid has best comeback to Simon Clarke defending Partygate

Susanna Reid is being praised for her comeback during a tense interview with Simon Clarke, about Partygate.

The GMB host asked the chief secretary to the Treasury how he could have confidence in a prime minister who broke the law, to which he responded: "They were working on questions of life and death."

But, when politicians were proven to be partying while everyone else was locked down, Susanna had the perfect reply to him, adding: "Not like doctors & nurses who were actually dealing with life and death..."



