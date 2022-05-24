Led By Donkeys always like to put on a spectacle when it comes to calling out the government, and in the most recent of their firing lines was Partygate.

In fact, they projected the entire timeline of the ongoing saga onto Parliament, along with a voiceover of all of the 'lies' the public has been told about the lockdown 'parties'.

'Partygate crime file. 126 fines. 83 people.' the projection read, as they took the opportunity to remind onlookers that the nation remained locked down, and the Queen sat alone at Philip's funeral.

