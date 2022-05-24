Viral train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois has been one of the first people to ride London's new Elizabeth Line, and has of course shared wholesome footage of the journey for fans.

Donning his iconic head camera as well as an Elizabeth Line tote bag, the 21-year-old praised the "brushed metal" detailing on the trains and "efficient service".

He also demonstrated the new 'diagonal elevator' at Liverpool Street station, and even saved a butterfly from being shredded by an escalator. A review worth trusting.

