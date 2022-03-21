Brits deliver bus-load of teddies of and toys to Ukrainian child refugees

Four British men have driven to Zahony, a town closed to the border with Ukraine, with a bus packed full of toys and teddies for child refugees who have been left with nothing.

The teddy bears were donated from schools in England to the 'Teddy Busz' project, where children had been writing messages alongside them. The 53-seater bus they were transported on was covered in teddy motifs and Ukrainian flags.

To sign our Refugees Welcome petition click here and if you're able to donate please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.