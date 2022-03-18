Moving moment BBC reporter explains why Kyiv's cathedrals are so important

A BBC reporter has given a moving insight into the bell towers that are keeping spirits alive in Ukraine.



The cathedrals with large domes are frequently seen behind newsreaders who report in live from the war-torn country.



When asked, Lyse Doucet, the BBC's Chief International Correspondent, spoke of their significance in current times.



"The bells of Saint Michaels still chime on the hour," she said. "They are a reassuring on-the-clock message across the city that all is not lost and perhaps someday this country will resume its rhythms and rituals."

