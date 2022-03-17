Woman's fish tank overspills during 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Japan

A student in Tokyo, Japan, has filmed the moment her fish tank overflowed during an earthquake.

As the room began to shake, the water from the tank was violently thrown over the sides in waves.

The fish tank was on her desk alongside her laptop but fortunately, both the fish and her tech were fine.

7.4 in magnitude, the quake struck off the coast of Fukushima on 16 March and has left almost two million homes without power.

