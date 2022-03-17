Russians seen sweeping sugar from supermarket floor as 'limits' put on goods

CCTV taken from a supermarket in Kuban, Russia, has seen customers sweeping the floor for sugar as the knock-on effect of sanctions hit hard.

A number of people can be seen rushing through the store as it first opens to be some of the first to get hold of 'scarce' ingredients as they crowded around the shelves.

Russians have been reporting limits on how much of certain items they can currently buy including sugar, pasta, and flour. It's thought prices of sugar has risen 3.3%.

