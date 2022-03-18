Zelensky jokes 'we have occupied TikTok' while visiting injured girl in hospital

President Zelensky joked about becoming a TikTok star when visiting an injured girl caught in the line of fire in Ukraine.



He brought a bouquet of flowers to the hospital as he reassured her, "It's not easy but we do the right thing".



The 16-year-old then told him that he's been all over social media platform, as she added, "everybody supports you".



"So we have occupied TikTok?", Zelensky added.



Katya Vlasenko was reportedly injured when her family's car came under fire from Russian forces as they tried to escape.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.