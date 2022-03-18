Detained Anoosheh Ashoori's family have been "waiting with cake and champagne"

The family of Iranian-Briton Anoosheh Ashoori have spoken about the first time they'll see him since he was released from an Iranian prison after almost five years.

Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother and has been detained since.

"We're waiting with champagne and cake," his daughter Elika Ashoori told the BBC.

"It will be very weird to see him in person...we bought him his favourite beer, it's going to be his first beer in nearly five years."

He has returned to the UK alongside fellow detainee, Nazanin Zeghari-Ratcliffe.

