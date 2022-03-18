Robert Rinder finally finds his Strictly partner's Grandmother in Poland

Robert Rinder has been filmed embracing the family of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner as he finally tracks them down on the Poland-Ukraine border.

Oksana Platero's family have been trying to escape the war-torn country.

The TV judge added in an Instagram post from when he found them: “We managed to reach them this morning with a wheelchair & some medical supplies. Despite having nearly nothing.. they are ‘grateful for everything’."

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

