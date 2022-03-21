Aftermath of 'China plane crash' shows mountainside up in smoke

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane has reportedly crashed into a mountainside in the southern province of Guangxi.



State media is reporting that it left the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm local time and had been due to land in Guangzhou. The crash reportedly happened near Wuzhou in Teng county.



Locals have been filming the aftermath of the crash, which sees plumes of smoke coming from the mountainside, suggesting that the wreckage may have caught fire.



It's thought there were 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and nine crew.

