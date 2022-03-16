The list of 2022 Grammy performers has been revealed

The full list of performers at the 2022 Grammy Awards has been announced.

The ceremony taking place in Las Vegas on 3 April, will see the likes of Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo take the stage to name a few.

Other performances include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Harlow - all of which are nominated for awards on the night.

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will return to host the awards after it was originally postponed from January.

