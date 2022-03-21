World Central Kitchen, a disaster relief organization, has officially hit the one million meal mark in feeding Ukrainians fleeing from the ongoing crisis.



They set up at eight border crossings into Poland, including Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania.



The organization aims to not only provide meals for those in need but to bring them comfort with nourishing home-cooked food inspired by their region.



Chef, Karla Hoyos, has been instrumental in its rollout, and adds that they want to "ramp up to 100,000 meals per day."

