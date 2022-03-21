Single mums buy a house to raise their children together and help others

Two friends have formed a 'sisterhood' and bought a home to raise their children together to combat the pressures faced by single mothers.



Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper have purchased the four-unit home in Washington DC to create a support system for the three children between them. They hope to rent out the remaining units to other single parents and build an interdependent co-housing community.



They call the new home "Siren House" - a mythological half-bird half-woman creature who is a symbol of female empowerment.

