Assistance dog at the Paralympics wins its own medal

The guide dog of a Paralympic athlete has been presented with his very own medal after helping owner, Carina Edlinger, through the Beijing 2022 games.

Austrian Edlinger and her guide Lorenz won gold and bronze medals for Paralympic cross country, and as her partner in crime, it's only fair that Riley the labrador got in on the action too.

However, in true diva dog fashion, when presented with his medal, Riley simply laid down in the sunshine and took a nap after all of his hard work watching Carina from the sidelines.

