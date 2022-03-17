Bulls***:' Klitschko gives blunt answer on if Russia is only hitting military targets

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is being hailed after giving the bluntest of answers in response in an interviewer asking about Putin's targets.

A reporter from 7NewsAustralia had asked for comment on Vladimir Putin's claims that Russians were only going after military targets in the Ukrainian invasion.

"Bulls***, sorry," Klitschko responded abruptly.

"Where is the military target? Is this building a military target?" he added, pointing at a destroyed multi-storey building behind him.

