Pete Davidson no longer flying to space amid Kanye drama

Just three days after announcing he was travelling to outer space, Pete Davidson has decided to cancel his spot and stay firmly on the ground.



The 28-year-old was due to fly on Jeff Bezos' upcoming Blue Origin fourth passenger mission, and the company have hinted that it's to do with scheduling conflicts.



'Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,' they tweeted. 'Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.'

