Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was filmed during the emotional moment she reunited with her family after being detained in Iran for six years.

They landed at RAF Brize Norton in the early hours of this morning, after months of campaigning and negotiations.

Her seven-year-old daughter, Gabriella, could be heard asking "is that mummy?" as she walked down the plane's stairs at the airport in Oxfordshire.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be heard crying as her daughter ran up and embraced her with a hug - the first time they've seen each other since she was tiny.

