Ukrainian children stole the show during a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper that left the host cracking up.

Olena Gnes, their mother, was on the news to chat about life trapped in the war-torn country when the children came up to the camera and began growling and pulling faces.

Cooper growled back, saying: “Ooh, they’re scary. They’re scary tigers. They’re fierce.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.