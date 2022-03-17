John Boyega reflects on 'surreal' Madame Tussauds waxwork to mark 30th birthday

Peckham-born actor, John Boyega, is celebrating his 30th birthday in style - as Madame Tussauds has announced he's getting his very own waxwork.

Boyega is most known for his role in the more recent Star Wars movies and attended a meeting in September 2021 with Madame Tussauds artists where his precise measurements and detailed photographs were done.

"When I first got the call that Madame Tussauds London wanted to come in and make a figure of this mug, I was shocked," he said.

"It’s kind of crazy, kind of cool, and surreal."

