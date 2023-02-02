Tucker Carlson mockingly mentions George Floyd's death during Fox News rant

Tucker Carlson appeared to mock the death of George Floyd as he covered the story of Tyre Nichols on Fox News this week.

The right-wing commentator argued that the Memphis beating had nothing to do with racism, and that it's all part of a larger conspiracy against white people.

"Very few unarmed Black men are killed by white cops these days", he began, before sarcastically adding: "Where's George Floyd when you need him?"

"So instead, in a pinch, they've settled for an unarmed Black man killed by Black cops."

