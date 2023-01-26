Model throws shoes off Valentino runway after tripping over at Fashion Week

A model was spotted at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week presentation throwing her heels off the runway, after they caused her to trip over mid-show.

Kristen McMenamy, 57, who has a long history of falling over on the runway, looked frustrated as she ripped the shoes off her feet before getting up and carrying on.

She was later seen on camera tossing them to the side and owning the unfortunate situation in the most confident way possible.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

