The trailer for 'Harry and Meghan' volume two has landed and it's a royal scandal

We've got our first peak at the second installment of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, and it's about to get messy for the royal family.

Unlike the first part released last week (8 December), there's a huge focus on why they stepped down as senior royals and how the family allegedly 'lied' to 'protect' Prince William.

"I wonder what would have happened to us had we not have got out when we did," Harry says.

Harry and Meghan Volume II is released on 15 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.