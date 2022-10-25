Joe Biden has a rather unusual pronunciation of Rishi Sunak

As Joe Biden welcomed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister of the UK during a speech on Diwali, it's his pronunciation of the politician's name that's got people talking.

"Just today we've got news...that Rashi Sunuk is now the prime minister," he said, to the sound of cheers in the background.

"As my brother would say...go figure."

Unfortunately for Biden, who clearly had good intentions, Rishi Sunak is pronounced exactly how it's spelt. Hopefully he brushes up on his knowledge before they meet.

