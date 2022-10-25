As Liz Truss delivered her final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, she decided to quote Roman philosopher, Lucius Annaeus Seneca, but as nerves overtook, she completely botched his name.

"As the Roman philosopher g-g-Senec-a wrote," she began, stuttering over her words. "'It's not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it's because we do not dare that they are difficult.'"

Truss lasted just 49 days in office, and will be replaced by Rishi Sunak.

