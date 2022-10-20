Video

Tory MP Crispin Blunt refuses to comment on Liz Truss's legacy

Crispin Blunt awkwardly refused to comment on Liz Truss's legacy just hours after she resigned as prime minister.

The Tory MP appeared on BBC Radio 4 Today, where he dodged the question after being caught off guard.

"May I be bold enough to ask you what Liz Truss's legacy will be?" the host asked.

"Erm...umm, ermm...no," he laughed.

Truss stepped down earlier today after chaos in the government following a bold mini-Budget that spiralled out of control.

Liz Truss
