Boris Johnson is on holiday for the second time in two weeks

Boris Johnson has been spotted on his second holiday in two weeks, as the prime minister ditches the UK's cost of living crisis in favour of Greece.

Greek news websites have reported that Johnson and wife Carrie were in Nea Makri, near Athens, just days after returning from a luxe retreat at a Slovenian mountain resort.

“It seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday," a Labour spokesperson said.

Johnson is still prime minister until a new leader is elected.

