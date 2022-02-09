Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to whisper to Boris Johnson moments before he delivered his Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer.

The pair were sat close together in the House of Commons on Monday 31 January when the comments - which have received significant backlash - were made.

Mr Rees-Mogg can then be seen laughing and pointing as the prime minister accuses the Labour leader of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

The cabinet minister, however, has since said he does not “recall” feeding Mr Johnson the smear.

Sign up to our newsletters here.