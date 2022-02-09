Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg whispers to Boris Johnson moments before he delivers Jimmy Savile slur

Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to whisper to Boris Johnson moments before he delivered his Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer.

The pair were sat close together in the House of Commons on Monday 31 January when the comments - which have received significant backlash - were made.

Mr Rees-Mogg can then be seen laughing and pointing as the prime minister accuses the Labour leader of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

The cabinet minister, however, has since said he does not “recall” feeding Mr Johnson the smear.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

Boris Johnson
Up next Politics

Viral

109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite
65

Rihanna shares photo of baby bump

rihanna

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz