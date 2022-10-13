Every time Liz Truss used 'helping with energy bills' as an excuse for Tory failures

Liz Truss is obsessed with the energy support package the Tories have come up with to help people with their astronomical bills this winter.

So much, in fact, that it's all she can talk about.

In today's PMQs alone (12 October), the prime minister used it as an excuse for government failures in other areas five times.

From rising mortgage rates, to market turmoil, it's clear from her answers that she's not shifting stance anytime soon.

