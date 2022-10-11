Deputy prime minister alludes she has no idea what's going on in government

Deputy prime minister Therese Coffey appeared clueless when quizzed by Kay Burley over plans for affordable homes in the UK.

"You're talking about ditching home targets for affordable homes...why are you doing that?", the host asked, to which a baffled Coffey responded: "I'm not aware of any of that...you'll have to ask Simon Clarke about policies."

Kay, then laughing, added: "Well you're the deputy prime minister with all due respect."

Coffey continued to decline to comment, adding that comments were 'being thrown' at her.

