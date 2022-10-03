Tory MP insists tax cut reversal 'wasn't a U-turn' but 'a change of direction'

Tory MP Lee Anderson insists the government's 'change of direction' on scrapping the 45p tax rate wasn't a 'U-turn'.

Apart from it literally meaning the same thing, the Nottinghamshire MP stood firm on his opinion at the Tory party conference in Birmingham.

“It’s not a U-turn, it’s a change of direction. That’s what it is, a change of policy,” he said.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, many colleagues here weren’t happy with that tax cut.”

