Larry the cat gets into a tense fight outside Downing Street

Larry the cat has been caught outside Downing Street having a tense stand-off with a fox.

The cat is seen stalking the fox down the street, as the apprehensive animal, despite being far bigger, nervously keeps checking over its shoulder.

Thankfully though, no harm was done, as by the end, he just sits down to watch the fox who is cowering behind a lamppost.

Larry has been in residence at Downing Street since 15 February 2011, after he was rescued from Battersea with commendations on his mousing skills.

