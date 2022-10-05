Liz Truss falsely claims she's first prime minister to go to comprehensive school

During Liz Truss' speech at the Tory party conference, she bragged about her humble beginnings - but the facts aren't entirely true.

"I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school", she said defiantly.

Gordon Brown, who served as prime minister from 2007-2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School in Fife, Scotland, which is also a comprehensive school.

Theresa May, who served as prime minister from 2016-2019, attended Wheatley Park Comprehensive School.

