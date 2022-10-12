Keir Starmer gives damning 'who voted for this?' lecture to Liz Truss

Keir Starmer wasted no time quizzing Liz Truss on her mini-Budget at PMQs today (12 October) as the leader of the opposition repeated: "Who voted for this?"

Truss has been blasted over the controversial plans.

"Not homeowners, paying an extra 500 on their mortgages. Who voted this? Not working people paying for tax cuts to the largest companies," he said as the prime minister looked on, irritated.

"Who voted for this? Not even most of the MPs behind her, who know you can't pay for tax cuts on the never-never."

