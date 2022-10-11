Nicola Sturgeon spectacularly rips into Suella Braverman over Rwanda 'dream'

Nicola Sturgeon appeared to slam Suella Braverman's Tory party conference comments about her 'dream' of a plane taking off for Rwanda.

The SNP leader spoke to the sound of cheers and applause at the party's annual conference.

"My dream is that we live in a world where those fleeing violence and oppression are shown compassion and are treated like human beings" she blasted. "Not shown the door and bundled onto planes like unwanted cargo."

