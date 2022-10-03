These were some of the weird items for sale at the Tory party conference

The Tory party conference has kicked off in Birmingham, and there's one point of interest for those of us not lucky enough to bag a ticket: The merchandise.

Strange paraphernalia has been spotted for sale at the event, including Toby Jugs of former prime ministers such as Theresa May and David Cameron, 'land of hope and glory' tea towels, and baby grows with a 'future prime minister' slogan on.

Of course, there are plenty of Winston Churchill references too, and enough pro-Liz Truss mugs to around.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.