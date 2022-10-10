Ex-Tory MP jokes women 'like to have the heating on’ during energy crisis debate

Ex-Tory MP Graham Evans joked that it was women responsible for putting heating bills up as he discussed the energy crisis with Labour councillor Oliver Ryan in a tense interview.

“Personally, I’m a hot-blooded male. Females in my house like to have the heating on. Try and keep the heating down as much as humanly possible,” he said, as Ryan looked taken aback.

Evans then went on to clarify that it was going to be a “very very tricky winter”.

