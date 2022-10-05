Watch moment Liz Truss struts out to 'Moving On Up' at Tory conference

Liz Truss entered her speech at the Tory party conference to the tune of M People's 'Moving On Up'.

She looked cheery as she strutted onto the stage to the sound of 'Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags...Just who do you think you are?'

Ironically, Heather Small, the group's lead singer's son, is Labour councillor, James Edwards.

Just minutes after the start of the speech, Greenpeace protestors crashed the conference.

