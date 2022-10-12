Liz Truss heckled for admitting she's 'genuinely unclear' about policies

Liz Truss just accidentally slip she's 'genuinely unclear' at today's PMQs (12 October) as division continues in the Tory party.

The prime minister was quizzed over her 'kamikaze budget' when she prompted laughter from MPs as she began her answer with the unfortunate phrase, before clarifying she meant she was unclear on Labour's stance about the energy price guarantee.

"It was the biggest part of the mini-budget. Does Labour want to reverse it?" she added.

