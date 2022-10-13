King Charles had a super awkward greeting with Liz Truss as she arrived at Buckingham Palace for their weekly audience.

“So you’ve come back again?” the monarch said almost immediately as the prime minister entered the room and curtseyed. “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…”, he added.

While it's unclear what he meant by the remark, Truss has faced yet another week of criticism as mortgages are thrown into chaos, the pound plummets, and headlines question how long she will last in the job.

