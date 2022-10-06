M People's Mike Pickering rants he was 'appalled' hearing Liz Truss use his song

M People founder Mike Pickering has expressed how 'appalled' he is that Liz Truss walked out to his 90s hit at the Tory party conference.

Following a tweet of disapproval, he appeared on Newscast where he branded the government, and Truss, as 'terrible'.

"I was riding my bicycle through London and my phone started jumping in my pocket, I thought something bad's happened - thinking it was probably a family thing," he said.

"It was something far worse, this terrible government and this terrible woman using my song."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.