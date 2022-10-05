Greenpeace protestors gatecrash Liz Truss' speech at Tory conference

Liz Truss' Tory conference speech was abruptly interrupted by Greenpeace protestors, just moments after starting.

Two women in the crowd, wearing suits to blend into the audience, stood up holding a banner which read: 'Who voted for this?'

“Out, out, out,” members shouted, before a smug Liz Truss told security, "Let's get them out".

It's unknown what the motive was for their campaign, however, it could be related to the recent lift on the fracking ban.

