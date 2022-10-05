Suella Braverman admits weird 'obsession' with planes taking off for Rwanda

Home secretary Suella Braverman has said it would be her 'dream' to see a flight full of asylum seekers take off for Rwanda.

She made the comments at the Tory party conference when questioned on how she's going to restart the plan to stop illegal crossings of the English Channel.

“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Braverman said.

