Liz Truss finally admits your energy bill won't be capped at £2,500

Liz Truss has finally admitted that energy bills are not capped at £2,500, and that she wasn't specific enough when pushing the message.

The prime minister was forced to apologise when confronted about the claims on LBC.

“I was talking about the typical bill, what we’re actually doing is capping it per unit of energy... I’m sorry I wasn’t more specific,” she told Nick Ferrari.

Money experts including Martin Lewis have warned that the 'cap' is just the standard cost of standard energy use. If you use more, you will pay more.

