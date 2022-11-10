Matt Hancock tackles 'terrifying' underwater task in second bushtucker trial

Unsurprisingly, Matt Hancock has been voted to do his second bushtucker trial after just two days in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, and this time he's heading under water to win meals for camp.

In a preview for tonight's episode (10 November), the former health secretary takes on the Tentacles of Terror, which sees him avoid getting nipped by crayfish and other creatures to bag stars.

"Your air hole gets smaller," host, Declan Donnelly can be heard warning Hancock to which co-host Ant McPartlin quips: "What did you call him?"

