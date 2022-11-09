Keir Starmer brands Gavin Williamson a 'sad middle manager' in scathing rant

Keir Starmer branded Gavin Williamson a "sad middle manager" during a fierce PMQs, as the Labour leader scathed over his resignation.

Williamson was forced to resign after accusations of bullying were made by colleagues and civil servants.

"Everyone in the country knows someone like the member for south Staffordshire... a sad middle-manager getting off on intimidating those beneath," Starmer blasted.

"Everyone in the country also knows someone like the prime minister...the boss who is so weak...the boss so worried the bullies will turn on him that he hides behind them."

